First Majestic Closes Deal to Sell Its Del Toro Mine to Sierra Madre

First Majestic Silver Corp. AG announced the closing of its agreement with Sierra Madre Gold & Silver Ltd. to sell the Del Toro Silver Mine. The Del Toro Mine, located in Mexico, is a past-producing silver, gold and lead mine fully owned by First Majestic and was placed under care and maintenance by it in January 2020.

Details of First Majestic’s Deal With Sierra Madre

First Majestic and Sierra Madre inked a definitive agreement on Dec. 17, 2025, for the total consideration in cash and shares of up to $60 million.



Sierra Madre is a precious metal development and exploration company whose Mexico-focused silver portfolio will benefit from the addition of a past-producing asset, the Del Toro mine. The acquisition will help Sierra Madre move toward mid-tier silver production as it plans an immediate 30,000-meter drilling program at the mine and prepares for a potential mine restart. This will position the mine for a return to cash flow generation.



At closing, Sierra Madre paid $20 million in cash and 10.87 million common shares to AG for $1.30 per share. First Majestic will receive an additional $10 million within 18 months of closing. Following the closing of the transaction, First Majestic now owns 62.43 million shares or 24.77% of Sierra Madre.



If the mine reports mineral resources of 100 million silver-equivalent ounces within 48 months of closing, Sierra Madre will have to pay another $10 million to AG. Finally, if Del Toro produces 4,000 tons per day for 30 consecutive days within 60 months of the deal closing, First Majestic will receive an additional $10 million.

AG Stock’s Price Performance

First Majestic’s stock has skyrocketed 119.5% so far this year compared with the industry’s 100.1% surge.

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First Majestic’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

The company currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the basic materials space are Albemarle Corporation ALB, CF Industries Holdings, Inc. CF and Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. ASM. ALB sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, and CF and ASM carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Albemarle has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 74.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $12.45 per share, indicating year-over-year growth from a loss of 79 cents. ALB shares have skyrocketed 181% so far this year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CF Industries’ current-year earnings is pegged at $17.16 per share, indicating an 83% year-over-year surge. CF has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.4%. CF Industries’ shares have gained 21.4% in a year.

Avino Silver has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 125%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Avino Silver’s 2026 earnings is pegged at 39 cents per share, indicating 34.5% year-over-year growth. Its shares have surged 90.5% in a year.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.