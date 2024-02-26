First Majestic (AG) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Dip Y/Y

First Majestic Silver Corp AG reported an adjusted loss per share of 3 cents in fourth-quarter 2023, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 4 cents. The company had reported a loss of 7 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.



Including one-time items, AG delivered earnings of 4 cents per share in the reported quarter against a loss per share of 6 cents in the year-earlier quarter.



First Majestic’s revenues decreased 7.6% year over year to $137 million in the quarter under review. The average realized silver price was $24.16 per payable silver equivalent ("AgEq") ounce in the quarter, up 4% year over year.

AG’s total production in the fourth quarter was 6.6 million AgEq ounces, 6% higher than the prior-quarter. The increase was mainly due to record quarterly production at Santa Elena. This was partially offset by lower silver production at La Encantada due to ongoing limited water availability. The figure consists of 2.6 million ounces of silver and 46,585 ounces of gold. On a year-over-year basis, AgEq ounces produced were down 12%. Silver production was up 9% year over year, whereas gold production decreased 29%.

Operational Update

The company recorded cash costs per AgEq ounce of $13.01, down 15.3% from the year-ago quarter. Consolidated all-in-sustaining costs (AISC) of $18.50 per AgEq ounce was 10.6% lower than the prior-year quarter.



First Majestic reported a mine-operating profit of $17.9 million in the quarter against the mine-operating loss of $13.3 million in the year-ago quarter.

Financial Position

AG ended the fourth quarter of 2023 with $126 million of cash in hand. Operating cash flow before movement in working capital and taxes was $36.3 million in the quarter under review compared with the prior-year quarter's $13.4 million.

2023 Performance

AG generated annual revenues of $573.8 million in 2023, down 8.1% from 2022. This was primarily due to the temporary suspension of mining activities at Jerritt Canyon in March 2023.



The company reported an adjusted loss of 8 cents per share in 2023 compared with an adjusted loss of 21 cents in 2022. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at a loss of 1 cent. Including one-time items, the company reported a loss of 48 cents per share compared with a loss of 43 cents per share in 2022.

Price Performance

Shares of the company have fallen 23.1% in the past year compared with the industry’s 8.7% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

