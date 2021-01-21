First Majestic (AG) in Focus: Stock Moves 9.9% Higher

First Majestic Silver Corp. AG was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 10% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This stock, which remained volatile and traded within the range of $11.81 – $14.26 in the past one-month time frame, witnessed a sharp increase yesterday.

The company has seen no estimate revision in the past month, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also remained unchanged. The recent price action is encouraging though, so make sure to keep a close watch on this firm in the near future.

First Majestic currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. Price

First Majestic Silver Corp. price | First Majestic Silver Corp. Quote

A better-ranked stock in the Basic Materials sector is BHP Group BHP, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

