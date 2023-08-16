First Majestic (AG) Closes Sale of La Parrilla Silver Mine

First Majestic Silver AG announced the closure of the previously announced sale of its fully-owned past-producing La Parrilla Silver Mine in Mexico to Golden Tag Resources Ltd.



The sale of the mine was approved by Comisión Federal de Competencia Económica and the TSX Venture Exchange.



First Majestic received around CDN$27 million ($20 million) worth of common shares of Golden Tag as part of the sale. First Majestic will additionally receive up to $13.5 million in three milestone payments. The milestone payments will be made in cash or Golden Tag shares, as determined by the anniversary date.



First Majestic also announced that it took part in Golden Tag's offering of

subscription Receipts. It purchased 18,009,000 Subscription Receipts, which have now been converted into Golden Tag common shares and share purchase Warrants.



Following the closure of the sale and the conversion of the Subscription Receipts, AG has 161,682,684 Golden Tag common shares and 9,004,500 Warrants. First Majestic did not possess any Golden Tag securities prior to the transaction's completion and the acquisition of the Subscription Receipts.



If the Warrants were exercised, First Majestic would own 170,687,184 Golden Tag common shares in total. This, on a partially diluted basis, would represent roughly 42.2% of the company's issued and outstanding common shares.



According to the agreement, First Majestic may distribute to its shareholders all common shares in excess of 19.9% of the issued and existing Golden Tag common shares. These excess shares will be exempt from the contractual resale restrictions that apply to the consideration shares.

Price Performance

Shares of the First Majestic have lost 27.2% in the past year compared with the industry's 3.3% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

First Majestic currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



