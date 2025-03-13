The First of Long Island Corporation Declares First Quarter Cash Dividend of $0.21 per Share

The First of Long Island Corporation declared a $0.21 cash dividend, payable April 3, 2025, to eligible shareholders.

Quiver AI Summary

The First of Long Island Corporation announced a cash dividend of $0.21 per share for the first quarter, which will be paid on April 3, 2025, to shareholders of record by March 24, 2025. The corporation serves as the parent company of The First National Bank of Long Island, which focuses on business and consumer banking needs in Long Island and New York City. The bank offers a variety of services, including lending, deposits, and investment products, and is recognized for its exceptional customer service and commitment to a "Customer First" banking experience for small and middle-market businesses, professional service firms, not-for-profits, municipalities, and consumers.

Potential Positives

The declaration of a cash dividend of $.21 per share showcases the company's commitment to returning value to its shareholders.

The scheduled payment of the dividend on April 3, 2025, indicates financial stability and confidence in the company's ongoing performance.

This press release highlights the company's extensive branch network and a customer-focused banking culture, which may enhance its reputation and attract new clients.

The mention of a broad set of products indicates the company's capability to meet diverse financial needs, positioning it well within the competitive banking market.

Potential Negatives

While the announcement of a cash dividend may signal financial stability, it raises concerns about the company's ability to reinvest capital for growth, especially if profits are not robust.



The specific amount of the dividend may be perceived as low, potentially indicating limited earnings growth and raising questions about the company's long-term financial health.



The focus on a specific geographic area (Long Island and New York City) might limit the company's growth opportunities and make it vulnerable to regional economic downturns.

FAQ

What is the dividend amount declared by First of Long Island Corporation?

The declared dividend amount is $.21 per share for the first quarter of 2025.

When will the dividend be paid to shareholders?

The dividend will be paid on April 3, 2025.

Who is eligible to receive the dividend?

Shareholders of record on March 24, 2025, are eligible to receive the dividend.

What services does First National Bank LI offer?

First National Bank LI offers lending, deposit, investment, and digital products for businesses and consumers.

Who can I contact for more information about the dividend?

You can contact Janet Verneuille, SEVP & CFO, at (516) 671-4900, Ext. 7462 for more information.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$FLIC Insider Trading Activity

$FLIC insiders have traded $FLIC stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FLIC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHRISTOPHER J HILTON (SEVP) sold 4,863 shares for an estimated $61,415

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$FLIC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 59 institutional investors add shares of $FLIC stock to their portfolio, and 52 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



MELVILLE, N.Y., March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The First of Long Island Corporation (Nasdaq: FLIC) announced today the declaration of a first quarter cash dividend in the amount of $.21 per share. The dividend will be paid on April 3, 2025 to shareholders of record on March 24, 2025.





The First of Long Island Corporation is the parent company of The First National Bank of Long Island. Through its branch network branded as First National Bank LI, the Bank focuses on business and consumer needs on Long Island and in New York City. We offer a broad set of lending, deposit, investment, and digital products. First National Bank LI is known for its culture of delivering extraordinary service and a “Customer First” banking experience to small and middle market businesses, professional service firms, not-for-profits, municipalities and consumers.





For More Information Contact:





Janet Verneuille, SEVP & CFO





(516) 671-4900, Ext. 7462



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.