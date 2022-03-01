First LNG cargo departs from Venture Global's Louisiana plant

Adds quote from JERA CEO, updates ship's destination, background

March 1 (Reuters) - The first cargo of liquefied natural gas (LNG) produced at the new Calcasieu Pass export facility in Cameron, Louisiana, has departed, Venture Global LNG and JERA Global Markets said on Tuesday.

The cargo of about 153,900 cubic meters of LNG was successfully loaded on the Greek-flaggedtanker Yiannis, chartered by JERA Global Markets Pte Ltd, a trading subsidiary of JERA Co, Venture Global said in a release.

"We are delighted to receive the first cargo from the Calcasieu Pass LNG project, which has great significance for easing the supply-demand balance of LNG amid the tight global market situation," JERA Global Markets Chief Executive Kazunori Kasai said in the release.

Venture Global started producing LNG in January at Calcasieu, where it is installing 18 modular liquefaction trains to produce about 10 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of LNG, equivalent to about 1.5 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas. Analysts estimate the plant cost about $4.5 billion.

JERA is Japan's biggest power generator and one of the world's top buyers of LNG.

On Tuesday, the ship's destination was showing as open for orders, according to Refinitiv.

Yiannis's departure comes as demand and prices for LNG have soared. A number of tankers carrying U.S. LNG has been flowing to Europe to ease shortages stemming from lower production and reduced pipeline flows.

Venture Global asked U.S. energy regulators for permission to load the vessel by Feb. 9.

