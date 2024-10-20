First Lithium Unveils Promising Test Results from Mali Project

Ookami Ltd. (AU:FL1) has released an update.

First Lithium Ltd has announced promising initial metallurgical test results from its Blakala Lithium Project in Mali, showing a lithium oxide concentrate grade of 6.8% with an 80% recovery rate. The tests, conducted by SGS South Africa, revealed that spodumene, a key lithium-bearing mineral, comprises 98% of the lithium mineralogy. These results are seen as a positive development for the project, indicating potential for producing a marketable lithium concentrate.

