First Lithium Reports High-Grade Discoveries and Upcoming Milestones

October 30, 2024 — 11:10 pm EDT

Ookami Ltd. (AU:FL1) has released an update.

First Lithium Limited reported promising results from its drilling program in Mali, highlighting high-grade lithium oxide intersections at the Blakala prospect. The company is preparing to release its maiden JORC mineral resource estimate, a significant milestone that is expected to influence its strategic direction. With a cash balance of $1.06 million, First Lithium is poised to advance its projects further.

