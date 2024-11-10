First Lithium Permits Await Renewal Amid Active Exploration

Ookami Ltd. (AU:FL1) has released an update.

First Lithium Limited is actively working with the Mali Mining Department to renew its Faraba and Gouna permits, which remain active despite formal renewals being delayed. The company is conducting exploration work on-site and anticipates that the renewals will be processed by the end of 2024. The renewal process aligns with Mali’s new mining code, and any required permit area reductions are expected to have minimal impact on asset value.

For further insights into AU:FL1 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.