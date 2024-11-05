First Lithium Limited Quotation of New Options

Ookami Ltd. (AU:FL1) has released an update.

First Lithium Limited has announced the quotation of over 5.3 million options set to expire in September 2026 on the Australian Securities Exchange. This move could pique the interest of investors looking to engage with the growing lithium market. The options are part of previously disclosed transactions, underscoring the company’s strategic financial maneuvers.

