First Lithium Limited Passes All AGM Resolutions

November 27, 2024 — 02:42 am EST

Ookami Ltd. (AU:FL1) has released an update.

First Lithium Limited announced that all resolutions at their Annual General Meeting were passed successfully, including the re-election of Jason Ferris and the approval of important mandates. This outcome reflects strong shareholder support and positions the company for future growth. Investors might find these developments encouraging as they highlight stability and confidence in the company’s leadership and strategic initiatives.

