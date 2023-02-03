First Light Asset Management Cuts Stake in Model N (MODN)

Fintel reports that First Light Asset Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.88MM shares of Model N Inc (MODN). This represents 4.98% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 2.64MM shares and 7.25% of the company, a decrease in shares of 28.87% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.27% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.59% Upside

As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Model N is $44.37. The forecasts range from a low of $42.42 to a high of $48.30. The average price target represents an increase of 10.59% from its latest reported closing price of $40.12.

The projected annual revenue for Model N is $248MM, an increase of 13.23%. The projected annual EPS is $0.95.

Fund Sentiment

There are 339 funds or institutions reporting positions in Model N. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.59%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:MODN is 0.2658%, an increase of 22.7605%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.20% to 48,224K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 3,772,912 shares representing 10.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,869,648 shares, representing a decrease of 29.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MODN by 12.21% over the last quarter.

CCASX - Conestoga Small Cap Fund Investors Class holds 3,314,719 shares representing 8.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,394,719 shares, representing a decrease of 2.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MODN by 39.26% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 3,146,721 shares representing 8.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,166,106 shares, representing a decrease of 0.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MODN by 29.44% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 3,100,904 shares representing 8.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,093,878 shares, representing an increase of 0.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MODN by 39.56% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 2,320,779 shares representing 6.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,309,885 shares, representing an increase of 0.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MODN by 45.46% over the last quarter.

Model N Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Model N enables life sciences and high tech companies to drive growth and market share, minimizing revenue leakage throughout the revenue lifecycle. With deep industry expertise and solutions purpose-built for these industries, Model N delivers comprehensive visibility, insight and control over the complexities of commercial operations and compliance. Our integrated cloud solution is proven to automate pricing, incentive and contract decisions to scale business profitably and grow revenue. Model N is trusted across more than 120 countries by the world's leading pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high tech companies, including Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, Stryker, Seagate Technology, Broadcom and Microchip Technology.

