First Light Acquisition Group Updates Holdings in First Light Acquisition Group Inc - (FLAG)

Fintel reports that First Light Acquisition Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.58MM shares of First Light Acquisition Group Inc - Class A (FLAG). This represents 38.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 4.61MM shares and 16.00% of the company, a decrease in shares of 44.07% and an increase in total ownership of 22.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 36 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Light Acquisition Group Inc -. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 32.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FLAG is 0.18%, an increase of 14.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 68.23% to 6,842K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

DMSFX - Destinations Multi Strategy Alternatives Fund Class I holds 1,114K shares representing 11.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Driehaus Capital Management holds 1,000K shares representing 10.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,500K shares, representing a decrease of 50.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLAG by 38.24% over the last quarter.

Nomura Holdings holds 936K shares representing 9.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 186K shares, representing an increase of 80.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLAG by 368.86% over the last quarter.

Polar Asset Management Partners holds 449K shares representing 4.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,271K shares, representing a decrease of 405.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLAG by 79.81% over the last quarter.

Woodline Partners holds 400K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,980K shares, representing a decrease of 395.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLAG by 81.85% over the last quarter.

