Is First Interstate Stock a Buy or Sell After One of the Board of Directors Dumps Shares Worth Nearly $1 Million?

Key Points

First Interstate BancSystem Board of Directors member John M. Heyneman Jr. sold shares worth nearly $1 million on Nov. 21, 2025.

The sale represented an 85% reduction in direct holdings, although Mr. Heyneman maintains over one million shares indirectly.

John M. Heyneman Jr., a member of the Board of Directors of First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK), reported the sale of 30,432 shares in the company in an open-market transaction on November 21, 2025. Details are available in the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Context Shares sold 30,432 Open-market sale on November 21, 2025 Transaction value $944,300 Based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($31.03) Post-transaction shares 5,224 Direct ownership after sale Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $164,100 Based on $31.42 closing price on November 21, 2025

Key questions

How significant was the transaction relative to John Heyneman's previous activity?

This sale represented 85.35% of Mr. Heyneman's direct holdings immediately prior to the transaction, which is substantially larger than the median sell trade of 21,125 shares (31.93% of holdings) for his recent transactions since February 2025.

The sale brought direct ownership down from 35,656 shares to 5,224 shares, leaving only 0.0051% direct ownership of outstanding shares as of the latest available data. This marked a 93.69% reduction in direct holdings over the recent period, reflecting a material drawdown in capacity for further direct sales.

The shares were sold at $31.03 per share, which is approximately 5.4% below the latest available price of $32.80 as of November 27, 2025. Over the one-year period ending November 21, 2025, the stock delivered a total return of -1.18%, indicating slightly negative performance during the relevant window.

While direct holdings are now limited, Heyneman maintains significant indirect interests through entities including the John M. Heyneman Jr. Trust, Bench Ranch LLC, Awe' LLC, and others as detailed in the Form 4 footnotes, with aggregate indirect holdings exceeding 1.4 million shares.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1.01 billion Net income (TTM) $245.40 million Dividend yield 5.86% 1-year price change (1.10%)

* 1-year price change calculated as of November 21, 2025.

Company snapshot

First Interstate BancSystem offers a full suite of banking products and services, including depository accounts, commercial and real estate lending, consumer loans, trust and investment management, and digital banking solutions.

The company generates revenue primarily through net interest income from lending and deposit activities, as well as non-interest income from service fees, investment management, and ancillary financial services.

First Interstate serves individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations across multiple sectors, with a regional focus in the Northwestern United States.

First Interstate BancSystem is a regional banking institution headquartered in Billings, Montana, with a significant presence across six Northwestern states. The company leverages a diversified portfolio of lending and deposit products, complemented by fee-based financial services, to drive consistent revenue streams. Its competitive advantage lies in its broad regional footprint and commitment to relationship-based community banking.

Foolish take

While Mr. Heyneman's Nov. 21 sale represented a substantial reduction in his direct holdings, he still indirectly owns over one million shares in First Interstate BancSystem. This suggests he still has a positive outlook towards the stock's future prospects. In fact, First Interstate stock is not far from its 52-week high of $35.81 reached in November of 2024, which may have spurred Mr. Heyneman's sale.

First Interstate achieved net income of $71.4 million in the third quarter compared to $55.5 million in 2024. This led to $0.69 per diluted share in Q3 versus $0.54 per diluted share in the prior year. Although these results were positive, the financial institution's Q3 net loans held for investment fell to $15.8 billion, a 12% year-over-year decline.

Mr. Heyneman's reduction in direct holdings isn't a red flag to sell, given he still maintains a substantial sum in indirect holdings. If you own shares, it's not a bad time to sell. That said, it's not the ideal time to buy, considering First Interstate's stock is near its high. The prudent approach is to wait for the share price to drop before deciding to pick up the stock.

Glossary

Open-market transaction: A trade of securities conducted on a public exchange, not through private negotiation.

SEC Form 4: A required filing disclosing insider transactions in a company's securities by officers, directors, or major shareholders.

Direct ownership: Shares held personally and directly by an individual, not through trusts or other entities.

Indirect ownership: Shares held on behalf of an individual through trusts, family members, or other entities.

Outstanding shares: The total number of a company's shares currently held by all shareholders, including insiders and the public.

Median sell trade: The middle value of all insider sale transactions, used to compare transaction sizes.

Total return: The investment's price change plus all dividends and distributions, assuming those payouts are reinvested.

Dividend yield: Annual dividend payments divided by the stock's current price, shown as a percentage.

Net interest income: The difference between interest earned on loans and interest paid on deposits by a bank.

Non-interest income: Revenue earned by a bank from sources other than interest, such as fees and service charges.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Ancillary financial services: Additional financial offerings, such as investment management or trust services, that supplement a bank's core products.

Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

