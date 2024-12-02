First Interstate price target raised to $30 from $28 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo raised the firm’s price target on First Interstate (FIBK) to $30 from $28 and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares as part of a broader research note on mid-cap banks. The firm is adjusting its price targets on the sector, reflecting the current environment, also noting that its valuation methodology is now favoring earnings while moving away from tangible book value.
