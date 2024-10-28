First Interstate price target lowered to $36 from $38 at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered the firm’s price target on First Interstate (FIBK) to $36 from $38 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares following quarterly results. The firm also trimmed its 2024/2025 EPS to $2.29/$2.41 from $2.38/$2.55 based on a smaller balance sheet, less net interest margin expansion, and higher LLPs partly offset by lower NIE.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on FIBK:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.