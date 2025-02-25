First Interstate CFO Marcy Mutch To Retire, David Della Camera To Take Over

(RTTNews) - First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (FIBK) Tuesday announced that Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Marcy Mutch will retire, concluding more than 18 years with the company. She will step down on May 31, and will serve as an executive advisor through the year's end.

David Della Camera, the company's Deputy CFO, will succeed Mutch as CFO starting June 1. His appointment follows a multi-year succession plan. After retiring, Mutch will continue as a consultant until December 2026, supporting strategic initiatives and investor relations.

FIBK is currently trading at $30.61 down 0.50 percent or $0.16 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.