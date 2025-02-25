News & Insights

Markets
FIBK

First Interstate CFO Marcy Mutch To Retire, David Della Camera To Take Over

February 25, 2025 — 10:55 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (FIBK) Tuesday announced that Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Marcy Mutch will retire, concluding more than 18 years with the company. She will step down on May 31, and will serve as an executive advisor through the year's end.

David Della Camera, the company's Deputy CFO, will succeed Mutch as CFO starting June 1. His appointment follows a multi-year succession plan. After retiring, Mutch will continue as a consultant until December 2026, supporting strategic initiatives and investor relations.

FIBK is currently trading at $30.61 down 0.50 percent or $0.16 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

FIBK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.