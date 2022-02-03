First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Has Re-Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.41

The board of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) has announced that it will pay a dividend of US$0.41 per share on the 21st of February. This means the annual payment is 4.4% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

First Interstate BancSystem's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Based on the last payment, First Interstate BancSystem was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

EPS is set to fall by 35.1% over the next 12 months. However, if the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 92%, meaning that most of the company's earnings are being paid out to shareholders.

NasdaqGS:FIBK Historic Dividend February 3rd 2022

First Interstate BancSystem Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2012, the first annual payment was US$0.45, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$1.64. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 14% a year over that time. It is good to see that there has been strong dividend growth, and that there haven't been any cuts for a long time.

First Interstate BancSystem Could Grow Its Dividend

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. First Interstate BancSystem has impressed us by growing EPS at 7.5% per year over the past five years. Earnings are on the uptrend, and it is only paying a small portion of those earnings to shareholders.

First Interstate BancSystem Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. The company is generating plenty of cash, and the earnings also quite easily cover the distributions. We should point out that the earnings are expected to fall over the next 12 months, which won't be a problem if this doesn't become a trend, but could cause some turbulence in the next year. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Earnings growth generally bodes well for the future value of company dividend payments. See if the 3 First Interstate BancSystem analysts we track are forecasting continued growth with our free report on analyst estimates for the company. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

