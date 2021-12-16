First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) insiders sold US$7.7m worth of stock suggesting impending weakness.

Over the past year, many First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) insiders sold a significant stake in the company which may have piqued investors' interest. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At First Interstate BancSystem

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, Susan Heyneman, sold US$1.7m worth of shares at a price of US$40.60 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$40.09. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$111k for 2.40k shares. But they sold 177.86k shares for US$7.7m. Over the last year we saw more insider selling of First Interstate BancSystem shares, than buying. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:FIBK Insider Trading Volume December 16th 2021

First Interstate BancSystem Insiders Are Selling The Stock

We have seen a bit of insider selling at First Interstate BancSystem, over the last three months. US$59k worth of shares were sold by Executive VP & Chief Risk Officer Philip Gaglia. But the good news is that there was purchasing too , worth US$42k. While it's not great to see insider selling, the net amount sold isn't enough for us to want to read anything into it.

Does First Interstate BancSystem Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. First Interstate BancSystem insiders own 25% of the company, currently worth about US$618m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About First Interstate BancSystem Insiders?

Our data shows a little more insider selling than buying in the last three months. But the net divestment is not enough to concern us at all. It's great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back over the last year, we'd need to see more buying to gain confidence from the First Interstate BancSystem insider transactions. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with First Interstate BancSystem and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

