First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (FIBK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 05, 2021

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (FIBK) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 05, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.41 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 18, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FIBK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that FIBK has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $43.42, the dividend yield is 3.78%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FIBK was $43.42, representing a -15.26% decrease from the 52 week high of $51.24 and a 28.61% increase over the 52 week low of $33.76.

FIBK is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). FIBK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.04. Zacks Investment Research reports FIBK's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 23.52%, compared to an industry average of 27.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the fibk Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

