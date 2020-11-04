First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (FIBK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 05, 2020

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (FIBK) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 05, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.38 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 16, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FIBK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 11.76% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $36.72, the dividend yield is 4.14%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FIBK was $36.72, representing a -16.22% decrease from the 52 week high of $43.83 and a 49.88% increase over the 52 week low of $24.50.

FIBK is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). FIBK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.59. Zacks Investment Research reports FIBK's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -16.87%, compared to an industry average of -14.3%.

