First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (FIBK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 10, 2021

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (FIBK) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.41 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 21, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FIBK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 20.59% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $48.24, the dividend yield is 3.4%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FIBK was $48.24, representing a -5.85% decrease from the 52 week high of $51.24 and a 81.01% increase over the 52 week low of $26.65.

FIBK is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). FIBK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.93. Zacks Investment Research reports FIBK's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 12.09%, compared to an industry average of 19.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FIBK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to FIBK through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FIBK as a top-10 holding:

Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF (ROSC)

Inspire Small/Mid Cap Impact ETF (ISMD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ROSC with an increase of 23.98% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of FIBK at 0.96%.

