First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (FIBK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 08, 2021

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (FIBK) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 08, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.41 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 19, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FIBK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 7.89% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of FIBK was $41.19, representing a -6.28% decrease from the 52 week high of $43.95 and a 68.12% increase over the 52 week low of $24.50.

FIBK is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). FIBK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.55. Zacks Investment Research reports FIBK's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 4.35%, compared to an industry average of -1.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FIBK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

