First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (FIBK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2020

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (FIBK) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 06, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.34 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 17, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FIBK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 9.68% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $29.24, the dividend yield is 4.65%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FIBK was $29.24, representing a -33.29% decrease from the 52 week high of $43.83 and a 19.35% increase over the 52 week low of $24.50.

FIBK is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). FIBK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.59. Zacks Investment Research reports FIBK's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -19.67%, compared to an industry average of -20.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FIBK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

