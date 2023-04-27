First Interstate BancSystem Inc. - (FIBK) Declares $0.47 Dividend

First Interstate BancSystem Inc. - said on April 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.47 per share ($1.88 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.47 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 5, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 8, 2023 will receive the payment on May 18, 2023.

At the current share price of $26.56 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.08%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.75%, the lowest has been 2.43%, and the highest has been 6.81%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.85 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 3.94 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.97. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.38%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 579 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Interstate BancSystem Inc. -. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 1.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FIBK is 0.35%, a decrease of 21.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.96% to 104,151K shares. The put/call ratio of FIBK is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.35% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for First Interstate BancSystem Inc. - is 37.01. The forecasts range from a low of 31.31 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 39.35% from its latest reported closing price of 26.56.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for First Interstate BancSystem Inc. - is 1,333MM, an increase of 30.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.47.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Interstate Bank holds 6,103K shares representing 5.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,159K shares, representing a decrease of 0.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FIBK by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 4,003K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,372K shares, representing a decrease of 9.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FIBK by 15.59% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 3,313K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,102K shares, representing an increase of 6.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FIBK by 2.41% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 2,495K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FRVLX - Franklin Small Cap Value Fund holds 2,387K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,155K shares, representing an increase of 9.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FIBK by 18.45% over the last quarter.

First Interstate BancSystem Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company focused on community banking. Incorporated in 1971 and headquartered in Billings, Montana, the Company operates banking offices, including detached drive-up facilities, in communities across Idaho, Montana, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington, and Wyoming, in addition to offering online and mobile banking services. Through its bank subsidiary, First Interstate Bank, the Company delivers a comprehensive range of banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and others throughout the Company's market areas.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.