First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Reveals Advance In Q2 Income

(RTTNews) - First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (FIBK) revealed a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $71.7 million, or $0.69 per share. This compares with $60.0 million, or $0.58 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.7% to $207.2 million from $201.7 million last year.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $71.7 Mln. vs. $60.0 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.69 vs. $0.58 last year. -Revenue: $207.2 Mln vs. $201.7 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.