First Interstate BancSystem (FIBK) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

First Interstate BancSystem (FIBK) reported $242.2 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 5.1%. EPS of $0.57 for the same period compares to $0.54 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.28% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $236.8 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.53, the EPS surprise was +7.55%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how First Interstate BancSystem performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net FTE interest margin (non-GAAP) : 2.9% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2.9%.

: 2.9% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2.9%. Efficiency Ratio : 64.6% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 66.9%.

: 64.6% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 66.9%. Total noninterest Income : $42.10 million versus $41.81 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $42.10 million versus $41.81 million estimated by two analysts on average. Mortgage banking revenues: $1.70 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.87 million.

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem have returned +0.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (FIBK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

