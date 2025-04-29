FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM Earnings Results: $FIBK Reports Quarterly Earnings

FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM ($FIBK) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported earnings of $0.49 per share, missing estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. The company also reported revenue of $247,000,000, missing estimates of $258,961,680 by $-11,961,680.

FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM Insider Trading Activity

FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM insiders have traded $FIBK stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FIBK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JULIE A SCOTT has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 60,420 shares for an estimated $2,007,497 .

. JONATHAN R SCOTT has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 28,550 shares for an estimated $967,459 .

. JAMES R. JR SCOTT sold 6,067 shares for an estimated $209,311

JOHN M JR HEYNEMAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,585 shares for an estimated $51,097.

FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 113 institutional investors add shares of FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM stock to their portfolio, and 109 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FIBK in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Underweight" rating on 02/03/2025

Stephens issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/31/2025

