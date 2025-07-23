First Internet (INBK) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

First Internet Bancorp (INBK) reported $33.55 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.7%. EPS of $0.02 for the same period compares to $0.72 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $35.85 million, representing a surprise of -6.42%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -93.94%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.33.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Net Interest Margin : 2% versus 2.2% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 2% versus 2.2% estimated by two analysts on average. Net Interest Income (FTE) : $29.15 million compared to the $30.66 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $29.15 million compared to the $30.66 million average estimate based on two analysts. Total noninterest income : $5.56 million compared to the $6.4 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $5.56 million compared to the $6.4 million average estimate based on two analysts. Net Interest Income: $27.99 million compared to the $29.47 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Here is how First Internet performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of First Internet have returned +3.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.