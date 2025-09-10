Markets
BX

First Internet Bancorp To Sell About $1 Bln Of Single Tenant Lease Financing Loans To Blackstone

September 10, 2025 — 06:14 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - First Internet Bancorp (INBK), the parent company of First Internet Bank, and Blackstone (BX) jointly announced that the Bank has entered into an agreement to sell up to $869 million of performing single tenant lease financing loans to vehicles affiliated with Blackstone Real Estate Debt Strategies.

The Bank will retain customer-facing servicing responsibilities for all loans sold as part of this transaction.

"This proposed transaction is a decisive step that advances key strategic priorities, including strengthening our capital position, accelerating operating performance towards our near-term target of 1.00% return on average assets, and significantly enhancing net interest margin," said David Becker, CEO and Chairman of First Internet Bancorp.

These performing single tenant lease financing loans are expected to be sold at a price approximating 95% of the unpaid principal balance, inclusive of transaction costs.

The proposed transaction is expected to close on or around September 18, 2025, subject to market conditions and customary closing requirements.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BX
INBK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.