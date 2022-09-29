First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Ticks All The Boxes When It Comes To Earnings Growth

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Quickly Is First Internet Bancorp Increasing Earnings Per Share?

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Shareholders will be happy to know that First Internet Bancorp's EPS has grown 31% each year, compound, over three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away satisfied. EPS growth figures have also been helped by share buybacks, showing the market that the company is in a position of financial strength, allowing it to return capital to shareholders.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Not all of First Internet Bancorp's revenue this year is revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers used in this article might not be the best representation of the underlying business. EBIT margins for First Internet Bancorp remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 7.6% to US$122m. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart. NasdaqGS:INBK Earnings and Revenue History September 29th 2022

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of First Internet Bancorp's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are First Internet Bancorp Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

We do note that, in the last year, insiders sold US$85k worth of shares. But that's far less than the US$2.9m insiders spent purchasing stock. We find this encouraging because it suggests they are optimistic about First Internet Bancorp'sfuture. We also note that it was the Chairman & CEO, David Becker, who made the biggest single acquisition, paying US$1.1m for shares at about US$36.42 each.

Along with the insider buying, another encouraging sign for First Internet Bancorp is that insiders, as a group, have a considerable shareholding. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at US$26m. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. That amounts to 7.9% of the company, demonstrating a degree of high-level alignment with shareholders.

Shareholders have more to smile about than just insiders adding more shares to their already sizeable holdings. That's because First Internet Bancorp's CEO, David Becker, is paid at a relatively modest level when compared to other CEOs for companies of this size. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to First Internet Bancorp, with market caps between US$200m and US$800m, is around US$2.8m.

First Internet Bancorp offered total compensation worth US$1.9m to its CEO in the year to December 2021. That seems pretty reasonable, especially given it's below the median for similar sized companies. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Is First Internet Bancorp Worth Keeping An Eye On?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into First Internet Bancorp's strong EPS growth. Not only that, but we can see that insiders both own a lot of, and are buying more shares in the company. So it's fair to say that this stock may well deserve a spot on your watchlist. Now, you could try to make up your mind on First Internet Bancorp by focusing on just these factors, or you could also consider how its price-to-earnings ratio compares to other companies in its industry.

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. So if you like the sound of First Internet Bancorp, you'll probably love this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

