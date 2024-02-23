First Internet Bancorp (INBK) Price Target Increased by 31.73% to 36.41

The average one-year price target for First Internet Bancorp (NasdaqGS:INBK) has been revised to 36.41 / share. This is an increase of 31.73% from the prior estimate of 27.64 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 33.33 to a high of 42.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.22% from the latest reported closing price of 32.45 / share.

First Internet Bancorp Declares $0.06 Dividend

On December 19, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share ($0.24 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 29, 2023 received the payment on January 16, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.06 per share.

At the current share price of $32.45 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.74%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.03%, the lowest has been 0.47%, and the highest has been 2.19%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.36 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 0.79 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.25. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 196 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Internet Bancorp. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 8.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INBK is 0.10%, an increase of 8.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.13% to 6,729K shares. The put/call ratio of INBK is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Banc Funds Co holds 392K shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 312K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 351K shares, representing a decrease of 12.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INBK by 24.47% over the last quarter.

Stieven Capital Advisors holds 283K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 283K shares, representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INBK by 23.46% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 248K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fiduciary Trust holds 235K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 243K shares, representing a decrease of 3.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INBK by 31.48% over the last quarter.

First Internet Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

First Internet Bancorp is a bank holding company with assets of $4.2 billion as of December 31, 2020. The Company's subsidiary, First Internet Bank, opened for business in 1999 as an industry pioneer in the branchless delivery of banking services. The Bank provides consumer and small business deposit, consumer loan, residential mortgage, and specialty finance services nationally as well as commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, SBA financing and treasury management services in select geographies.

