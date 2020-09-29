First Internet Bancorp (INBK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 30, 2020

First Internet Bancorp (INBK) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased INBK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 31st quarter that INBK has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.18, the dividend yield is 1.58%.

The previous trading day's last sale of INBK was $15.18, representing a -46.74% decrease from the 52 week high of $28.50 and a 44.99% increase over the 52 week low of $10.47.

INBK is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). INBK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.37. Zacks Investment Research reports INBK's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -23.11%, compared to an industry average of -17.6%.

