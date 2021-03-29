First Internet Bancorp (INBK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 30, 2021

First Internet Bancorp (INBK) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased INBK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 33rd quarter that INBK has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of INBK was $36.4, representing a -12.39% decrease from the 52 week high of $41.55 and a 218.46% increase over the 52 week low of $11.43.

INBK is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Bank of America Corporation (BAC) and J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM). INBK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3. Zacks Investment Research reports INBK's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 20.89%, compared to an industry average of 10.3%.

