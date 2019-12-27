First Internet Bancorp (INBK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

First Internet Bancorp (INBK) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased INBK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 28th quarter that INBK has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $24.2, the dividend yield is .99%.

The previous trading day's last sale of INBK was $24.2, representing a -3.43% decrease from the 52 week high of $25.06 and a 37.81% increase over the 52 week low of $17.56.

INBK is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). INBK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.14. Zacks Investment Research reports INBK's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -5.6%, compared to an industry average of 8.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the INBK Dividend History page.

