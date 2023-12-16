First Internet Bancorp (FRA:45H) Price Target Increased by 6.98% to 20.10

The average one-year price target for First Internet Bancorp (FRA:45H) has been revised to 20.10 / share. This is an increase of 6.98% from the prior estimate of 18.79 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 16.88 to a high of 23.55 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.19% from the latest reported closing price of 21.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 213 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Internet Bancorp. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 45H is 0.09%, an increase of 61.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.08% to 6,786K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Banc Funds Co holds 392K shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 351K shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 354K shares, representing a decrease of 0.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 45H by 10.67% over the last quarter.

Stieven Capital Advisors holds 283K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 295K shares, representing a decrease of 4.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 45H by 5.12% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 248K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fiduciary Trust holds 243K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 242K shares, representing an increase of 0.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 45H by 36.09% over the last quarter.

