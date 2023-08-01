First Internet Bancorp (FRA:45H) Price Target Increased by 28.69% to 22.99

The average one-year price target for First Internet Bancorp (FRA:45H) has been revised to 22.99 / share. This is an increase of 28.69% from the prior estimate of 17.86 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 20.11 to a high of 27.08 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 36.02% from the latest reported closing price of 16.90 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 277 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Internet Bancorp. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 2.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 45H is 0.05%, a decrease of 24.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.86% to 7,515K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Banc Funds Co holds 390K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Heartland Advisors holds 373K shares representing 4.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 357K shares, representing an increase of 4.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 45H by 30.01% over the last quarter.

Stieven Capital Advisors holds 347K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 399K shares, representing a decrease of 14.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 45H by 86,811.75% over the last quarter.

HRTVX - HEARTLAND VALUE FUND Investor Class holds 310K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 302K shares, representing an increase of 2.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 45H by 30.72% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 248K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

