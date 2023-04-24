First Internet Bancorp (FRA:45H) Price Target Decreased by 7.81% to 24.50

The average one-year price target for First Internet Bancorp (FRA:45H) has been revised to 24.50 / share. This is an decrease of 7.81% from the prior estimate of 26.57 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 18.31 to a high of 29.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 67.78% from the latest reported closing price of 14.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 275 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Internet Bancorp. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 2.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 45H is 0.18%, an increase of 53.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.82% to 7,622K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Stieven Capital Advisors holds 399K shares representing 4.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 584K shares, representing a decrease of 46.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 45H by 99.95% over the last quarter.

Kennedy Capital Management holds 392K shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 433K shares, representing a decrease of 10.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 45H by 37.77% over the last quarter.

Banc Funds Co holds 390K shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 382K shares, representing an increase of 1.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 45H by 99.93% over the last quarter.

Heartland Advisors holds 357K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 351K shares, representing an increase of 1.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 45H by 99.94% over the last quarter.

HRTVX - HEARTLAND VALUE FUND Investor Class holds 302K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 302K shares, representing an increase of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 45H by 33.11% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

