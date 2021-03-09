Cryptocurrencies

First Insured Bitcoin Fund Opens for Southeast Asian Markets

Contributor
Tanzeel Akhtar CoinDesk
Published
Labuan Financial Park, Labuan, Malaysia

A regulated and insured bitcoin fund has been launched in Malaysia to serve the region’s institutional investors.

  • According to an announcement Monday, the BCMG Genesis Bitcoin Fund-I (BGBF-I) falls under the oversight of the Labuan Financial Services Authority in Malaysia and is said to be the first insured bitcoin fund in Southeast Asia.
  • The fund will be administered by Alpha Calibration, while Hong Kong-based HLB Hodgson will be responsible for the auditing. Labuan-based IBH Investment Bank is to serve as the primary fund advisor.
  • The BGBF-I fund will use an artificial intelligence-powered blockchain-based platform from insured crypto exchange CGCX.io to minimize transaction costs and store crypto assets.
  • Investment subscription contracts will be held in custody at regulated banks for added security, per the announcement.
  • The fund will invest in market makers, bitcoin liquidity providers and other cryptocurrency investment opportunities, per its website.

Read more: Third Bitcoin ETF Expected to Launch in Canada This Week

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Cryptocurrencies Videos

    Binance CEO Sees Higher Institutional Uptake for Crypto

    Changpeng Zhao, founder and chief executive officer at Binance Holdings, says the cryptocurrency exchange's user base is "growing very rapidly" and that he's seeing "much higher uptake on institutional adoption" and from "corporate treasury" buyers.

    4 days ago

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular