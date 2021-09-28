First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2021

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.27 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 18, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that FR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $52.61, the dividend yield is 2.05%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FR was $52.61, representing a -7.54% decrease from the 52 week high of $56.90 and a 34.07% increase over the 52 week low of $39.24.

FR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). FR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.81. Zacks Investment Research reports FR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 4.71%, compared to an industry average of 2.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the fr Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to FR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FR as a top-10 holding:

ALPS Active REIT ETF (REIT)

Pacer Benchmark Industrial Real Estate SCTR ETF (INDS)

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is REIT with an increase of 7.52% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of FR at 5.96%.

