First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2020

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 19, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that FR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $39.77, the dividend yield is 2.51%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FR was $39.77, representing a -13.77% decrease from the 52 week high of $46.12 and a 53.61% increase over the 52 week low of $25.89.

FR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). FR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.98. Zacks Investment Research reports FR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 3.45%, compared to an industry average of -3.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

