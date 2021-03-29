First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 30, 2021

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.27 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 19, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 8% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of FR was $47.39, representing a -0.15% decrease from the 52 week high of $47.46 and a 63.98% increase over the 52 week low of $28.90.

FR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCO). FR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.53. Zacks Investment Research reports FR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 3.73%, compared to an industry average of 5.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to FR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FR as a top-10 holding:

Pacer Benchmark Industrial Real Estate SCTR ETF (INDS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is INDS with an increase of 17.44% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of FR at 4.61%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.