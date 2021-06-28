First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 29, 2021

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.27 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 19, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 8% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $53.43, the dividend yield is 2.02%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FR was $53.43, representing a -0.91% decrease from the 52 week high of $53.92 and a 46.26% increase over the 52 week low of $36.53.

FR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). FR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.69. Zacks Investment Research reports FR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 3.89%, compared to an industry average of 1.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FR Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to FR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FR as a top-10 holding:

Pacer Benchmark Industrial Real Estate SCTR ETF (FR)

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (FR)

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (FR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is INDS with an increase of 15.66% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of FR at 4.52%.

