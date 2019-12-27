First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.23 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 21, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that FR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $40.92, the dividend yield is 2.25%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FR was $40.92, representing a -5.37% decrease from the 52 week high of $43.24 and a 49.02% increase over the 52 week low of $27.46.

FR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). FR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.52. Zacks Investment Research reports FR's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 8.44%, compared to an industry average of -1.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to FR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FR as a top-10 holding:

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS)

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (JKK)

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VTWO with an increase of 12.53% over the last 100 days. JMBS has the highest percent weighting of FR at 3.55%.

