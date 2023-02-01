First Industrial Realty Trust (FR)'s Technical Outlook is Bright After Key Golden Cross

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, FR's 50-day simple moving average broke out above its 200-day moving average; this is known as a "golden cross."

There's a reason traders love a golden cross -- it's a technical chart pattern that can indicate a bullish breakout is on the horizon. This kind of crossover is formed when a stock's short-term moving average breaks above a longer-term moving average. Typically, a golden cross involves the 50-day and the 200-day moving averages, since bigger time periods tend to form stronger breakouts.

A successful golden cross event has three stages. It first begins when a stock's price on the decline bottoms out. Then, its shorter moving average crosses above its longer moving average, triggering a positive trend reversal. The third and final phase occurs when the stock maintains its upward momentum.

This kind of chart pattern is the opposite of a death cross, which is a technical event that suggests future bearish price movement.

FR has rallied 11.2% over the past four weeks, and the company is a #3 (Hold) on the Zacks Rank at the moment. This combination indicates FR could be poised for a breakout.

Once investors consider FR's positive earnings outlook for the current quarter, the bullish case only solidifies. No earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months compared to 1 revisions higher, and the Zacks Consensus Estimate has increased as well.

Given this move in earnings estimates and the positive technical factor, investors may want to keep their eye on FR for more gains in the near future.

