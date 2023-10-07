First Industrial Realty Trust (FRA:F5W) Price Target Increased by 5.45% to 57.53

The average one-year price target for First Industrial Realty Trust (FRA:F5W) has been revised to 57.53 / share. This is an increase of 5.45% from the prior estimate of 54.56 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 45.95 to a high of 66.06 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 30.16% from the latest reported closing price of 44.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 782 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Industrial Realty Trust. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to F5W is 0.34%, a decrease of 0.53%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.30% to 148,819K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Principal Financial Group holds 9,466K shares representing 7.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,556K shares, representing a decrease of 0.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in F5W by 9.21% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,570K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,807K shares, representing a decrease of 4.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in F5W by 7.52% over the last quarter.

Blackstone Group holds 5,001K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,112K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,073K shares, representing an increase of 0.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in F5W by 7.84% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,012K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,076K shares, representing a decrease of 1.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in F5W by 6.73% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.