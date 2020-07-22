First Industrial Realty Trust (FR) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of First Industrial Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: FR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $39.15, changing hands as low as $38.91 per share. First Industrial Realty Trust Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FR's low point in its 52 week range is $25.89 per share, with $46.12 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $40.04.

