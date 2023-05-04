First Industrial Realty Trust (FR) Declares $0.32 Dividend

First Industrial Realty Trust said on May 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share ($1.28 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.32 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 29, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 30, 2023 will receive the payment on July 17, 2023.

At the current share price of $52.82 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.42%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.39%, the lowest has been 1.66%, and the highest has been 3.69%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.32 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.11 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.45. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.28%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 803 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Industrial Realty Trust. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 1.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FR is 0.35%, an increase of 9.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.75% to 150,766K shares. The put/call ratio of FR is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.39% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for First Industrial Realty Trust is 59.36. The forecasts range from a low of 50.50 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents an increase of 12.39% from its latest reported closing price of 52.82.

The projected annual revenue for First Industrial Realty Trust is 604MM, an increase of 2.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.28.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Principal Financial Group holds 9,594K shares representing 7.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,782K shares, representing a decrease of 1.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FR by 0.07% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,889K shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,985K shares, representing a decrease of 1.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FR by 0.95% over the last quarter.

Blackstone Group holds 5,001K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,080K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,859K shares, representing an increase of 5.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FR by 0.61% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,004K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,958K shares, representing an increase of 1.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FR by 0.61% over the last quarter.

First Industrial Realty Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, its local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types. In total, the company owns and has under development approximately 64.1 million square feet of industrial space as of December 31, 2020.

