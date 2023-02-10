First Industrial Realty Trust (FR) Declares $0.32 Dividend

First Industrial Realty Trust said on February 8, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share ($1.28 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 30, 2023 will receive the payment on April 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.30 per share.

At the current share price of $53.42 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.40%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.41%, the lowest has been 1.66%, and the highest has been 3.69%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.34 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.05 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.47. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.39%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.26% Upside

As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for First Industrial Realty Trust is $57.83. The forecasts range from a low of $49.49 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents an increase of 8.26% from its latest reported closing price of $53.42.

The projected annual revenue for First Industrial Realty Trust is $604MM, a decrease of 7.72%. The projected annual EPS is $1.28, a decrease of 52.77%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 816 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Industrial Realty Trust. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FR is 0.32%, a decrease of 0.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.18% to 149,356K shares. The put/call ratio of FR is 2.42, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Principal Financial Group holds 9,594K shares representing 7.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,782K shares, representing a decrease of 1.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FR by 45.82% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,985K shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,045K shares, representing a decrease of 0.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FR by 9.32% over the last quarter.

Nomura Holdings holds 4,996K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 272K shares, representing an increase of 94.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FR by 1,989.93% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,958K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,881K shares, representing an increase of 1.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FR by 0.34% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,859K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,796K shares, representing an increase of 1.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FR by 3.57% over the last quarter.

First Industrial Realty Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, its local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types. In total, the company owns and has under development approximately 64.1 million square feet of industrial space as of December 31, 2020.

