First Industrial Realty Signs CEO Agreement Until 2029

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has signed a new employment agreement with its CEO, Peter E. Baccile, effective January 2025. The agreement offers an annual salary of $935,000, with bonuses and long-term incentives, and spans until 2029. If terminated without cause, Baccile is entitled to severance and benefits, highlighting the company’s commitment to leadership stability amid potential market changes.

